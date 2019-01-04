Australia takes back world record for simultaneous burnouts

UPDATE: Engines roared and a smoky cloud engulfed the crowd as the world record for simultaneous burnouts has been clinched back by the Summernats car festival in Canberra today.

Delighted revellers watched on as 126 hot rods revved their engines and burned out at the same time.

For a few minutes the cheering crowd couldn’t see the track metres in front of them, as it was covered in a haze of smoke as the cars roared in the 38C heat.

The record was first set at Summernats in 2013 with 69 cars burning rubber at the same time.

However, in 2017 Saudi Arabia took the record with 119 cars during its national day activities.

Summernats spokesman Jos Roder told AAP the festival had to open one hour early on its first day on Thursday as there were so many car lovers waiting outside the gates.

“That’s always a good sign for the opening day of a festival,” he said.

More than 100,000 people are expected to pass through the gates over the course of Summernats, which runs until Sunday.

There are more than 5000 entrants at this year’s festival.