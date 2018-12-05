Swan Valley: Riverbank Estate Winery named small producer of the year by Ray Jordan

Riverbank Estate Winery's Digby Leddin and Eric Anthony Lembo celebrate being awarded small producer of the year.

RIVERBANK Estate Winery, a small family owned and operated boutique winery in Swan Valley, has been awarded small producer of the year by wine writer Ray Jordan.

Since the purchase of the venue by the Lembo family in 2017, the business has amassed more than 80 awards and medals for its Rebellious and On The Run wine range in competitions across Australia.

These wines are all warm climate varietals and Swan Valley Estate fruit.

Ray Jordan said in The West Australian’s 2019 Wine Guide that the Swan Valley producer was one of the finds of the tasting for this guide.

“RiverBank Estate was first planted in 1988 and now has nearly 30 acres of low yielding vines, producing exceptional fruit that is hand-crafted into regional, varietal wines, vinified and bottled on-site,” he said.

“The results are mighty impressive.”

Senior winemaker Digby Leddin said that Jordan’s acknowledgement meant big things for the Swan Valley region.

“We believe Swan Valley is reinvigorating itself with the quality of wine being produced in the area,” he said.

“Alternative varieties will definitely play a big part in this, and we’re happy to be at the forefront of this change.”

Director Eric Lembo said the family prided itself on making their own wine.

“With this accolade from Ray Jordan, we have even bigger and better expectations for our newly released Eric Anthony range,” he said.